One arrested; three wanted in Danville robbery

Danville robbery suspects.
Danville robbery suspects.(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for her role in a robbery that occurred in Danville on April 14th, according to the Danville Police Department.

19-year-old Ashanta Gibson was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Police say 19-year-old Antoine McNair, 24-year-old Quindariues Freeman, and a 17-year-old juvenile are also wanted in connection to the robbery. McNair has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Freeman has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or by calling 911, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, use DPD, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 24, 2023
