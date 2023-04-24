Pittsylvania County changes camper ordinance to allow temporary housing during disaster

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors recently approved the use of campers as temporary housing if the home is deemed unlivable due to damage.

The change comes after a push from a local nonprofit.

“We learned about the ordinance when we were asked to to bring a camper to a family who had lost her home back in December of last year to a house fire,” said Devin Taylor, founder of Campers Care Ministry. “We were told we couldn’t do so and, if we did, we could face some some penalties and fines.”

The county’s ordinance at the time prohibited living in a camper on any lot that was not a campground.

After creating an online petition and making an appeal to the Board of Supervisors, Campers Care can now provide campers to Pittsylvania County residents for up to six months after losing their home.

“We appreciate the citizens of the county coming together and supporting that legislation. But, most of all, we do appreciate the board approving that to allow people who have lost their homes to utilize this resource not only through Campers Care but other organizations that may come in and help,” added Taylor.

The owner of Leesville Lake Campground supports the effort to help those in need, but is concerned about people taking advantage of the change and the potential improper disposal of waste.

“If that goes onto the ground, that’s an environmental concern,” said Jeff Love, owner of Leesville Lake Campground. “Also, if they have broken water lines or just have water running and getting pumped out of the ground and running off into the ground, it uses up the freshwater resources as well. But, as long as that’s fully inspected, it should be fine.”

According to the new ordinance, residents must have a building permit and an inspector will be sent out to make sure the camper is set up to code.

“We’ll have our county staff get out and work with the homeowner to make sure they can get this set up in a timely manner and in a safe way for everybody,” said Darrell Dalton, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “It’s going to be a benefit if you’re in this situation.”

Campers Care has 18 campers, and they are currently helping those in disaster areas of Mississippi, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee and parts of Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.