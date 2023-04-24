Rail Yard Dawgs beat Rivermen 5-3, return to President’s Cup Finals

PEORIA, Ill. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs won a decisive third game at Peoria on Sunday, 5-3, to clinch the semifinal series and advance to their second-straight President’s Cup Finals.

Josh Nenadal got the Dawgs on the board 15 seconds into the game, and Ghrett Sargis tallied two more goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead.

Nick DeVito added two more scores on the night, including an empty-net goal in the final minute, to push Roanoke past the team that defeated the Dawgs in the Finals last season.

Austyn Roudeboush saved 37 of Peoria’s 40 shots on net for Roanoke. The Rivermen outshot the Dawgs 40-21 in the game, and had five powerplay chances to Roanoke’s two, but the Dawgs held on to advance on the road.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will take on the winner of the other semifinal series between Huntsville and Birmingham in the best-of-five championship.

Roanoke will host Game 3 on Monday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. and Game 4, if necessary, on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:05 p.m.

