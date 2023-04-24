Spring Clean Your Diet

Birthdays
Local dietician offers great advice for looking at the whole family’s diet
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we spring clean around the home, it may also be a good time to do a cleaning up of our diets.

Keya Price, a Dietitian from LewisGale Medical Center. joins us on Here @ Home with ways we can create better eating habits for the whole family.

Listen to our conversation from basic things kids should be eating and not eating, along with advice about preparing food together to eat healthier.

Great tips for cleaner eating habits this summer.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

