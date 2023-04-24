Birthdays
Two sought after woman sets fire in Martinsville store

Two women sought in connection with arson at Dollar General in Martinsville
Two women sought in connection with arson at Dollar General in Martinsville(Henry County Fire Marshal's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for two women after fire was set to items in a store.

Martinsville-Henry County dispatch got a call Thursday, April 20, at 7:20 p.m. The manager at a Dollar General on A L Philpott Highway said a woman had walked into the store, picked up a lighter and set fire to items near the front register, then left in a white Honda Accord with another woman.

Two women sought in connection with arson at Dollar General in Martinsville
Two women sought in connection with arson at Dollar General in Martinsville(Henry County Fire Marshal's Office)

The fire department wasn’t called because the fire was already out.

Anyone with information about this arson is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (276) 634-4668 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

