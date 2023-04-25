Attorney general updates commonwealth on Virginia’s Operation Ceasefire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence across Virginia is the focus of Operation Ceasefire, announced last year by Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares, who updated the commonwealth at a news conference in Lynchburg Tuesday.

Miyares says the initiative, which requires everyone to come together, was designed to “reduce gun violence through prosecution and community intervention, specifically targeting serious repeat offenders in Virginia’s highest crime cities.”

Miyares noted this week is National Youth Violence Prevention Week and National Crime Victims Week. He noted an increase in youth crime, saying one of his goals is for young people to make the right decisions and choices.

The General Assembly allocated $5 million of this past year’s budget toward the initiative, which Miyares said makes Virginia better able to tackle violence, along with six cross-designated special assistant attorneys general and 13 prosecutors.

Miyares said the state is using as models policies and procedures that have worked in the past. He says law enforcement can’t simply arrest its way out of increasing crime.

The initiative granted Lynchburg $300,000 to enable the city to tackle gang prevention activities and do what law enforcement can’t, including teach life skills, offer counseling and deal with substance abuse,

Roanoke got a $750K grant for a real-time crime center.

US Attorney Kavanaugh, also at the news conference, said there’s no doubt there’s a problem with violence in Virginia, and the answer has to start with leadership and a willingness to work with one another.

He said prosecutors are trying to use bipartisan increased federal penalties for such things as buying a gun for someone else who is a prohibited user. Last year, he announced prosecution of any case in which a gun was discharged during or related to a federal offense.

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison emphasized the importance of support from the community to cut violence.

