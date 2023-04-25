Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Attorney general updates commonwealth on Virginia’s Operation Ceasefire

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares holds a news conference on the statewide anti-violence...
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares holds a news conference on the statewide anti-violence initiative Operation Ceasefire... 4.25.23(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence across Virginia is the focus of Operation Ceasefire, announced last year by Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares, who updated the commonwealth at a news conference in Lynchburg Tuesday.

Miyares says the initiative, which requires everyone to come together, was designed to “reduce gun violence through prosecution and community intervention, specifically targeting serious repeat offenders in Virginia’s highest crime cities.”

Miyares noted this week is National Youth Violence Prevention Week and National Crime Victims Week. He noted an increase in youth crime, saying one of his goals is for young people to make the right decisions and choices.

The General Assembly allocated $5 million of this past year’s budget toward the initiative, which Miyares said makes Virginia better able to tackle violence, along with six cross-designated special assistant attorneys general and 13 prosecutors.

Miyares said the state is using as models policies and procedures that have worked in the past. He says law enforcement can’t simply arrest its way out of increasing crime.

The initiative granted Lynchburg $300,000 to enable the city to tackle gang prevention activities and do what law enforcement can’t, including teach life skills, offer counseling and deal with substance abuse,

Roanoke got a $750K grant for a real-time crime center.

US Attorney Kavanaugh, also at the news conference, said there’s no doubt there’s a problem with violence in Virginia, and the answer has to start with leadership and a willingness to work with one another.

He said prosecutors are trying to use bipartisan increased federal penalties for such things as buying a gun for someone else who is a prohibited user. Last year, he announced prosecution of any case in which a gun was discharged during or related to a federal offense.

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison emphasized the importance of support from the community to cut violence.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Woods mugshot
Man arrested for downtown Roanoke killing
VA drivers license.
DMV unveils new Virginia driver’s license and ID card design
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Two women sought in connection with arson at Dollar General in Martinsville
Two sought after fire set in Martinsville store
Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Stray rain chance Wednesday before widespread showers return

Latest News

Science Museum of Western Virginia
Science Museum of Western Virginia shares updates on projects
Here @ Home: Science Museum April
Here @ Home: Science Museum April
Attorney General Jason Miyares joined leaders in Lynchburg Tuesday to provide an update on his...
Attorney General Miyares Provides Update on Operation Ceasefire from Lynchburg
Hope @ Home monthly segment
Hope @ Home focuses on spirituality