Better Business Bureau talks digital spring cleaning and Student of Integrity Scholarship

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is reminding people that spring cleaning includes digital documents as well.

The agency has these tips:

Lock down your Login Enable 2-factor authentication Update passwords so each site has a unique login that will be hard to crack

Update your system and software

Back it up Protect your personal and workplace data by making electronic copies of your most important files Use the 3-2-1 rule 3 backup copies, 2 media types, one offline in a separate location

Clean up your online presence Update apps on your phone and tablet Check settings for social media sites you use Keep passwords private

Be careful what you share Don’t give away too much information about you, your location, or your family



For high school seniors, the BBB has a scholarship opportunity. It’s called the Student of Integrity scholarship, and it’s worth $1,000.

The requirements include -

Local high school senior that lives in the 32-county service area

Minimum 3.0 GPA

Present at award ceremony

There are three primary sections students will be evaluated on:

Essay Writing

Extracurricular Activities

Leadership Roles

This year’s essay prompt can be found online.

