Better Business Bureau talks digital spring cleaning and Student of Integrity Scholarship

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is reminding people that spring cleaning includes digital documents as well.

The agency has these tips:

  • Lock down your Login
    • Enable 2-factor authentication
    • Update passwords so each site has a unique login that will be hard to crack
  • Update your system and software
  • Back it up
    • Protect your personal and workplace data by making electronic copies of your most important files
      • Use the 3-2-1 rule
        • 3 backup copies, 2 media types, one offline in a separate location
  • Clean up your online presence
    • Update apps on your phone and tablet
    • Check settings for social media sites you use
    • Keep passwords private
  • Be careful what you share
    • Don’t give away too much information about you, your location, or your family

For high school seniors, the BBB has a scholarship opportunity. It’s called the Student of Integrity scholarship, and it’s worth $1,000.

The requirements include -

  • Local high school senior that lives in the 32-county service area
  • Minimum 3.0 GPA
  • Present at award ceremony

There are three primary sections students will be evaluated on:

  • Essay Writing
  • Extracurricular Activities
  • Leadership Roles

This year’s essay prompt can be found online.

