Better Business Bureau talks digital spring cleaning and Student of Integrity Scholarship
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is reminding people that spring cleaning includes digital documents as well.
The agency has these tips:
- Lock down your Login
- Enable 2-factor authentication
- Update passwords so each site has a unique login that will be hard to crack
- Update your system and software
- Back it up
- Protect your personal and workplace data by making electronic copies of your most important files
- Clean up your online presence
- Update apps on your phone and tablet
- Check settings for social media sites you use
- Keep passwords private
- Be careful what you share
- Don’t give away too much information about you, your location, or your family
For high school seniors, the BBB has a scholarship opportunity. It’s called the Student of Integrity scholarship, and it’s worth $1,000.
The requirements include -
- Local high school senior that lives in the 32-county service area
- Minimum 3.0 GPA
- Present at award ceremony
There are three primary sections students will be evaluated on:
- Essay Writing
- Extracurricular Activities
- Leadership Roles
This year’s essay prompt can be found online.
