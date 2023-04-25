Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope

A couple in Texas is accused of forcibly tattooing their children. (Source: KTRE)
By KTRE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - A mother and stepfather have been arrested after they allegedly tattooed their children.

KTRE reports that Megan Mae Farr and Gunner Farris are accused of tying the children down and forcibly giving them tattoos. One child was reportedly given a tattoo on their foot, the other on their shoulder.

Investigators say that the parents tied the children down with a rope, covered their mouths with tape, and covered their eyes with a rag as the tattoos were being made.

An affidavit alleges that the parents sought to conceal the kids’ tattoos by cutting, scraping and scrubbing the tattooed areas. They also attempted to remove the ink by rubbing lemon juice.

Authorities say Megan Mae Farr has been charged with two counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint, while Gunner Farr is facing a charge of unlawful restraint.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the children were taken in by child protective services.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Woods mugshot
Man arrested for downtown Roanoke killing
VA drivers license.
DMV unveils new Virginia driver’s license and ID card design
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Two women sought in connection with arson at Dollar General in Martinsville
Two sought after fire set in Martinsville store
Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Stray rain chance Wednesday before widespread showers return

Latest News

Geraldine Tyler's case against Hennepin County is being heard by the Supreme Court.
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023,...
Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers
Science Museum of Western Virginia
Science Museum of Western Virginia shares updates on projects
Here @ Home: Science Museum April
Here @ Home: Science Museum April