Department of Veterans Services introduces veterans’ resources

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is touting the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program (dvsv3.com).

Meagan Altizer, Southwest Virginia V3 Membership Manager, came by 7@four to chat about it.

The Veteran-Employer Connection and Military Family Resource Fair is April 27 from 11:30am – 2pm at Virginia Western Community College’s Fralin Building/

Get more info here: eventbrite.com/e/veteran-employer-connection-military-family-resource-fair-tickets-558184915107

