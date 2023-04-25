Department of Veterans Services introduces veterans’ resources

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is touting the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program (dvsv3.com).

Meagan Altizer, Southwest Virginia V3 Membership Manager, came by 7@four to chat about it.

The Veteran-Employer Connection and Military Family Resource Fair is April 27 from 11:30am – 2pm at Virginia Western Community College’s Fralin Building/

Get more info here: eventbrite.com/e/veteran-employer-connection-military-family-resource-fair-tickets-558184915107

