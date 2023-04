FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen.

17-year-old Karon Copeland was last seen on Friday at his home on Webster Rd.

Deputies believe that Copeland is in Roanoke.

Anyone with information on Copeland’s location is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.