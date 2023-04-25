Family who lost everything in a fire is now asking for the community’s help

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Fincastle family lost everything in a fire is asking for the community’s help to get back on their feet.

Jeremy Compton’s mobile home burned to the ground last week. Since then, the Red Cross has been helping the family. However, the funds only cover a temporary hotel stay.

At the time of the fire, the home did not have a smoke detector, which officials say could have helped prevent some of the damage.

The family lost all their belongings and their pet dog.

”She was more like a child to us,” Jeremy Compton said. “It was very tough, she was a very good dog. Broke our hearts and it still does.”

Botetourt County Fire and EMS does offer residents free smoke alarms and installations.

You can help support the family through their GoFundMe.

