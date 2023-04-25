Gainsboro Neighborhood Center report to be released

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can attend a meeting to see what the future holds for the Gainsboro neighborhood in Roanoke.

The highly anticipated Gainsboro Neighborhood Center report is going to be presented to the public on Tuesday.

It will be presented by Downtown Economics LLC which is a consulting firm working with the city.

“They will be looking at where we can put some retail space, where we can look for space to create entrepreneurship. I think we looking at some public art possibilities. I think perhaps another little park,” said Chuck D’Aprix, Downtown Economics principal.

D’Aprix said the most important piece of this report was the community input and engagement, which they have collected over the last year.

"If people live in a neighborhood, they really want to feel as though they are part of it. THat they're engaged in it. That they can somehow have a voice in how it looks long term and I think that's one of the things that drew us to this project is that the city said go out and listen to the neighbors and we did," said D'Aprix.

If you would like to attend the meeting, it will be held at the Gainsboro Library at 6 p.m.

