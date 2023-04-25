Birthdays
Harvest Foundation invites public to community listening sessions

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation is inviting the public to share ideas for local projects and programs.

Project Hope was launched last year as a way to fund those ideas and build hope throughout the community.

Last year, as part of the Harvest Foundation’s 20th anniversary, they awarded five grants totaling around $44,000. This year, they will award funding to all Project Hope proposals.

The community listening sessions will help them choose this year’s Project Hope theme.

“We really want to hear the voice of the community,” said India Brown, Harvest Foundation Program Officer. “We want to know what will bring hope to our neighborhood, because we all know that these little sparks of hope throughout our Martinsville and Henry County community can create something huge and something positive.”

Tuesday, the community listening session will be at Bassett High School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday night, there will be one at Martinsville High School at the same time.

