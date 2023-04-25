Man arrested in connection to remains found in burning vehicle

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested after remains were found in a burning vehicle in Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Ethan Bert, of York, Pa.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, police in Florida arrested 29-year-old Joseph Walker of Roanoke City, and charged him with second-degree murder.

“The extradition process has begun and I expect Mr. Walker to be back in Bedford County no later than the middle of next week,” according to Wes Nance.

Bert and Walker are believed to have known each other.

