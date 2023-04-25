Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man arrested in connection to remains found in burning vehicle

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested after remains were found in a burning vehicle in Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Ethan Bert, of York, Pa.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, police in Florida arrested 29-year-old Joseph Walker of Roanoke City, and charged him with second-degree murder.

“The extradition process has begun and I expect Mr. Walker to be back in Bedford County no later than the middle of next week,” according to Wes Nance.

Bert and Walker are believed to have known each other.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Woods mugshot
Man arrested for downtown Roanoke killing
VA drivers license.
DMV unveils new Virginia driver’s license and ID card design
Two women sought in connection with arson at Dollar General in Martinsville
Two sought after woman sets fire in Martinsville store
Ace Frehley of KISS set to perform in Roanoke
Danville robbery suspects.
One arrested; three wanted in Danville robbery

Latest News

A soaking rain heads our way by Friday.
Temperatures rebound today with a soaking rain later this week
GM and Samsung SDI plan to jointly operate the factory, which is expected to make nickel-rich...
GM, Samsung plan new EV battery cell factory in US
Gainsboro
Gainsboro Neighborhood Center report to be released
Gainsboro Neighborhood Center Report
Gainsboro Neighborhood Center Report