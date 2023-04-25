Birthdays
Man arrested for February murder in Pittsylvania County

Corderro Rucker mugshot
Corderro Rucker mugshot(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a February 12 killing.

Corderro Montez Rucker, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged for the murder of Jonathan D. Robertson in Gretna. Rucker was arrested in Lynchburg by Pittsylvania County investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

His charges are: 1st-Degree Murder, Possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon, Use or display of a firearm in committing felony, and Reckless handling of a firearm.

Rucker is being held under no bond.

Robertson died at a hospital after deputies responded to reports of shots being fired on Falcon Ridge Drive in the Leesville Lake community of Gretna.

