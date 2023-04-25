Man found in freezer during burglary investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody after he was found breaking and entering at the Sunshine Market on Campbell Avenue, according to Lynchburg Police.

About 2:07 a.m. April 25, 2023, officers were called to the store regarding a report of suspicious activity. While police were there, an alarm began sounding from inside the market and an officer saw a man wearing a ski mask moving inside the business. Officers told him to walk out of the building, but he ignored those commands, according to police.

Police sent a K9 into the store; the dog led officers to a chest freezer, where Dwayne Jefferson, 45 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

