Man sought for shooting near Danville basketball courts

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting incident.

Jonathan Lamont Warren, 40, is charged with second offense concealed weapon, a felony charge.

Police say the shooting occurred near the basketball courts at the corner of Melrose Avenue and Northmont Boulevard Sunday, April 23. Around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a fight near the basketball courts and when they got there, heard shots being fired. The people at the basketball courts at the time ran off.

One person running from the scene sustained a leg injury while running away, but was not shot; police say they have no evidence anyone was hit with a bullet.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident, including pictures, video or any other form of media, is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or 911. Other options include contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, using DPD social media, emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov or using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

