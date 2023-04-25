WDBJ7, WZBJ and WDBJ7.com is a Gray-owned dominant CBS-affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®,” WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produce more than 55 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

Headquartered in a state-of-the-art digital broadcast center in Roanoke, Virginia, the station also operates Virginia bureaus in Lynchburg, Blacksburg, Lexington and Danville. For more than 63 years, WDBJ7 has been the number one station of choice for viewers from Roanoke to Lynchburg and across the New River Valley.

Job Summary/Description:

The News Director supervises all news programming and personnel and establishes policies for standards and practices within the News department, provides long-term strategic vision for the News department and protects the journalist integrity of the station.

Duties/Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

- Supervise news coverage and the production of newscasts and special news programming

- Set and disseminate standards and expectations for news and operations employees

- Work in conjunction with other department managers to accomplish overall station mission and goals

- Review daily newscasts for ensure quality control and well-balanced newscasts

- Oversee the planning for news coverage

- Prepare and control news budget for operating and capital expenditures

- Create and implement strategic plans for audience growth

- Analyze and respond to trends affecting industry and DMA

- Take a lead role in research and marketing strategy

- Build and maintain key relationships to foster a positive news image within the community

- Approve all newsroom and operations personnel decisions

- Responsible for building, training and empowering an effective newsroom management team and staff

- Perform performance reviews for direct reports and ensure other news/operations managers conduct performance reviews

- Responsible for effectively communicating departmental goals and plans, and ensures those plans are carried out by managers and staff

- Maintain a high level of confidentiality

- Protect and defend journalist integrity of the news product.

- Effectively promote and execute collaborate efforts between other Gray properties

- Perform other job-related duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

- Proficient in Excel, Word and PowerPoint

- Ability to write and edit for conversational news delivery

- Demonstrated ability to coach for excellent performance

- Strong knowledge of current events

- Strong knowledge of standards of journalism and television and digital news production

- Ability to communicate clearly to employees and to the general public

- Broad knowledge of newsroom operations and equipment

- Working knowledge of journalistic ethics, libel and privacy laws

- Ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment

- Ability to plan and maintain operational budget

- Excellent written and oral communication skills

- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with multiple tasks and deadlines

- Strong leadership skills; addresses conflicts quickly and directly, and encourages open dialogue

- Ability to adapt to current and emerging technology

- Must have strong problem-solving skills

- Must have good organizational and time management skills

- Ability to work independently with little supervision

- Strong initiative and attention to detail required

- Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment

- Must be willing to work flexible hours

- Ability to get along with others and communicate effectively with employees at all levels of the organization

- Ability to represent the station in public in a positive and professional manner

