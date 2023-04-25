Birthdays
Pizzeria offers free pizza for a year for 2 Taylor Swift tickets

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (CNN) – Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour are notoriously pricey and hard to get, and fans are going to ever-greater lengths to get them.

But the owners of a pizzeria in New Orleans may take the cake – or pie, in this case.

Zanger White and his wife, who own Zee’s Pizzeria, are offering free pizza for a year in exchange for two tickets to any Eras Tour show.

They couple said the free pizza would be for “at least” a year, noting they might be willing to negotiate.

White says they came up with the idea during the recent Ticketmaster mess that left fans in queues for hours, scrambling for tickets.

He also says he’s hoping the offer might get the attention of Swift herself.

Unfortunately for the Whites, the Eras Tour will not be stopping in New Orleans, but they are willing to travel to other cities for the show.

“What started as a silly joke has definitely grown a mind of its own! Maybe it’ll happen…..” Zee’s Pizzeria wrote in a Facebook post.

94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
