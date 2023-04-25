Pulaski County Free Store in need of new home

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Free Store is looking for a new home.

The shop says it is looking for a space to continue serving the community with the potential to expand.

The free store has until May 31 in its current Dublin location.

Hazel Wines with the free store says there’s a huge need for this type of community support and even with no set relocation plan, she has no plans to stop serving the community.

“We’re really trying to find somewhere in Dublin that will suit our needs, and hopefully help us expand, because we’re ready for new programs,” Wines said. “We’re ready for community gardens and community meals and so we’re hoping to find a space that’ll make that happen.”

The free store is open to customers every Sunday and says it serves over 100 people every day.

