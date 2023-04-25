Birthdays
Renovations close part of New River Trail

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Trail from Galax to Cliffview is closed until further notice for trestle repairs, according to Virginia State Parks.

Parts of trail are closed due to “major renovation work that will necessitate the closing of several bridges along the trail.”

The three-phase project will take several months to complete, according to the park system.

The initial phase has begun and includes the Sammy Brown bridge and Dalton Bridge at Milepost 51 near the Galax parking area. Work on the Ivanhoe Bridge and nearby Sparks Bridge will not require trail closure.

Updates and information about phases 2 and 3 will be posted online as the project proceeds.

