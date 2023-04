LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents at the Vistas at Dreaming Creek apartment complex in Lynchburg have been evacuated due to a fire in the attic of one of the apartments, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Crews are on Timberlake Road working to extinguish the fire.

