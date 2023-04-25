Birthdays
Roanoke County Parks and Rec previews summer camps

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism wants people to know about this year’s summer camp opportunities.

Marketing Coordinator Alex North visited 7@four to talk about the Camp Roanoke Open House & summer camps.

Camp Roanoke Open House is Saturday, April 29 from 1PM – 5PM. You’ll meet the Camp Roanoke staff and take a tour of the facility, including the Climbing Tower, Ropes Courses, Activity Lodge, Archery Range and Dining Hall.

Camp Roanoke Discovery Summer Camps are for Rising 2nd – 5th graders and Rising 6th – 7th graders, who can experience the combing tower, canoeing, archery, high and low ropes course elements, field games, outdoor living skills, environmental education and the Treetop Quest field trip.

Transportation will be provided from Tanglewood Mall to Camp Roanoke daily.

Register online at RoanokeCountyParks.com/Camps.

Other Roanoke County summer camps include:

Kids In Camp – Green Ridge Recreation Center, Brambleton Recreation Center, Cave Spring Elementary (Rising 1st – 6th Grades)

Pre-K Enrichment Camps (Ages 3-5)

Enrichment Camps (Ages 6+)

Athletic Camps (Ages 3-15)

Register online at RoanokeCountyParks.com/Camps

