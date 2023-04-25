Science Museum celebrates National Space Day with experiment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia is celebrating National Space Day.

Marketing Director Shannon Allen dropped by 7@four with a fun Rocket STEM activity using accessible items such as Alka-Seltzer and a film case. The activity shows a hands-on opportunity to learn about the science behind space travel and how rockets work.

The museum’s summer camp program offers a range of engaging activities and educational opportunities for children, including space-themed experiments like the Alka-Seltzer rocket activity.

Whenever children are working on a STEM activity with adults, safety should always be a top priority, says the musuem. Here are some precautions children should take with adults while doing the Alka-Seltzer and camera case rocket ship activity:

Wear protective gear: Children should wear safety goggles and gloves to protect their eyes and hands from any chemicals or debris that may be released during the activity.

Follow instructions carefully: It is important for children to follow the instructions provided by the adult leading the activity carefully. This includes measuring the correct amount of water and using the appropriate number of Alka-Seltzer tablets.

Keep a safe distance: Children should stand a safe distance away from the camera case rocket ship during the launch, and should not approach it until it has come to a complete stop.

Dispose of materials properly: Once the activity is complete, children should dispose of any leftover materials, including the used Alka-Seltzer tablets and the camera case, properly.

Ask for help if needed: If at any point during the activity, children feel uncomfortable or unsure about what to do, they should ask for help from the adult leading the activity.

By following these precautions, children can enjoy the Alka-Seltzer and camera case rocket ship activity safely and with confidence.

Registration is open for our Summer Day Camp programs. Register online at smwv.org

This year’s camps will feature visits to the Roanoke Higher Education Center for on-site coding and engineering programs, as well as speakers from the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

