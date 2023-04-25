Birthdays
Senior Alert issued for missing Fairfax County woman

Celima Richardson, missing from Fairfax County
Celima Richardson, missing from Fairfax County(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman reported missing from Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for Celima Richardson, 80. She is white, 5′ 2″ and 150 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. She was last reported seen April 24 at 7 p.m. leaving her home on Strathmeade Street in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. Police say she may have been wearing blue jeans, a tan jacket and brown shoes, and may be driving a gold 1999 Toyota Corolla with Virginia plates reading YUN-9410.

Richardson suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes her disappearance pose a credible threat to her health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

