Suspect in Martinsville arson surrenders

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The teen suspect in a case of arson/vandalism at a Martinsville store has surrendered.

A Henry County spokesperson says a girl voluntarily surrendered herself and charges are pending, and her name will not be released because she is below the age of 18.

The girl is accused of using a lighter to set items on fire near a cash register at a Dollar General store on A L Philpott Highway.

