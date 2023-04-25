Birthdays
Suspect in Martinsville arson surrenders

Arson arrest
Arson arrest(KTTC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The teen suspect in a case of arson/vandalism at a Martinsville store has surrendered.

A Henry County spokesperson says a girl voluntarily surrendered herself and charges are pending, and her name will not be released because she is below the age of 18.

The girl is accused of using a lighter to set items on fire near a cash register at a Dollar General store on A L Philpott Highway.

