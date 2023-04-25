Wrestlers honored in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday was a special night in the Star City as the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Hall of Fame gained 4 new members.

The inductees were honored as part of the group’s annual awards banquet in Roanoke.

Tater Benson from Lord Botetourt, Rob Hale of Northside, Alan Phlegar from William Byrd, and Glenvar graduate Brandon Semones joined 65 other members in the elite group.

For the inductees, getting the call was something they will never forget.

“It’s a great honor because I know the status of wrestlers, the status of coaches that are in the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Hall of Fame, it’s a high level,” says Semones. “First class people. I have a lot of respect for them and what they’ve accomplished in their career and it’s an honor to be a part of it.”

“It humbles me,” adds Hale. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be nominated and inducted. There’s been a lot of good wrestlers that have come through the valley over the years and to be part of that, it’s fun.”

The association also honored high school wrestlers with awards and scholarships for their achievements.

Jason Cline of Glenvar and Xavier Preston from William Byrd received the Wrestlers of the Year honor, while Bryd’s Dustin Richards received the Roy Stanley Outstanding Achievement Award.

The newest Hall of Fame members say that the dedication it takes to have success as a high school wrestler takes a extraordinary level of accountability to reach.

“I played football, I played baseball, but those six minutes in a wrestling match, is nothing like any other sport,” explains Phlegar.

“If you can finish a high school wrestling season the way we use to do it, you’re prepared for the future.,” notes Benson. “I’ve had several of my former wrestlers tell me that this got them ready for the military, got them ready for whatever endeavor they went and pursued when they got out of school. It takes a special person to put up with the rigors of being a high school wrestler and if you go to the next level, it’s even ten-fold on that. Nothing but respect for the people that go through this grueling season and a lot of them become champions, but all of them become better people.”

