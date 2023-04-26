ASAN encourages autism acceptance, explains social media movement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a movement to change the symbolism surrounding autism and #GoRedInstead.

One of the groups encouraging that shift and promoting more effective autism advocacy is the Autistic Self Advocacy Network.

ASAN is an organization that is run by adults on the autism spectrum and their Advocacy Director Zoe Gross joined Here @ Home to talk about their mission.

Gross shared more about a movement from the online autistic community that hopes to move away from the color blue and its connection to Autism Speaks.

Additionally, as April recognizes Autism Awareness month, Gross encourages people to think more about autism acceptance to help destigmatize the disability.

