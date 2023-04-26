Birthdays
Clear bag policy implemented for Brett Young concert

Brett Young
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country music singer Brett Young is performing at Elmwood Park Wednesday night.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. says the event will have a clear bag policy which includes the following:

-One-gallon clear plastic zip-seal bag.

-Small clutch bags or small bags that do not exceed 5.5″ x 8.5″ (not including strap/handles)

-Clear bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

-Medical bags and diaper bags after inspection.

All bags will be checked upon entry.

For more information on the event, click here.

