Danville shooting suspect turns himself in

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in a shooting in Danville has turned himself in, according to the Danville Police Department.

40-year-old Jonathan Warren surrendered Wednesday morning.

Police say around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, there was a fight near the basketball courts at the corner of Melrose Avenue and Northmont Boulevard, which resulted in shots being fired.

One person fleeing the scene suffered a leg injury, though it wasn’t a result of the shooting. Police don’t believe anyone was shot during the incident.

Warren was charged with felony second offense concealed weapon.

