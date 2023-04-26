Birthdays
Danville shooting suspect turns himself in

Jonathan Warren photo
Jonathan Warren photo(Danville Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in a shooting in Danville has turned himself in, according to the Danville Police Department.

40-year-old Jonathan Warren surrendered Wednesday morning.

Police say around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, there was a fight near the basketball courts at the corner of Melrose Avenue and Northmont Boulevard, which resulted in shots being fired.

One person fleeing the scene suffered a leg injury, though it wasn’t a result of the shooting. Police don’t believe anyone was shot during the incident.

Warren was charged with felony second offense concealed weapon.

