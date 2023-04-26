Churches across Roanoke Valley coming together to give family a home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Habitat for Humanity is coming together with local churches to give a family a home in Southeast.

The 2023 Apostle’s Build home will be sold to a Roanoke family for a reduced market price. Volunteers from churches of different denominations are helping construct the home.

The house is going up on Jamison Avenue, where the Belmont Christian Church used to be.

Habitat’s faith coordinator explained a lot can be accomplished when the community comes together.

”I think its a great example for every different group that’s out there where people from different denominations, different sizes, different ways of doing things, can come together and cooperate for a common goal,” Gina Dunnavant said. “I think the picture of building and loving your neighbor is just an invaluable things for us to see these days.”

Habitat will start accepting applications for potential home owners May 10. The organization constructs an Apostle’s Build home every other year.

