Dogwood Festival headed to Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The 68th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival is this weekend.

Spokesperson Mary Beth Layman laid it all out for us on 7@four.

The Friday Festival Concert features “Rare Form” from Lynchburg, playing country and rock from 6-10 pm. A food truck and beverage garden is available. Admission is $5.00. Bring a lawn chair for seating. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is the sponsor of all festival entertainment.

Saturday events take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Vinton.

The two-day festival has a variety of activities for all ages, with more than 110 vendors featuring handmade crafts and the Business Showcase, two festival entertainment stages, street performers, antique car show, free Kids’ Zone, free Teen Space, oversize games, Virtual Reality Area, crowning of the Vinton Dogwood Festival Queen and presentation of the Dogwood Court.

This year’s parade’s theme is “Honoring Hometown Heroes,” the Vinton Fire Department, whose “bravery and dedication on July 2, 2022 saved downtown Vinton from more serious loss,” according to event organizers, referring to a fire that destroyed and seriously damaged several buildings in the downtown area. Firefighters will lead the parade as Grand Marshals. In addition, the Virginia Fire Museum will have several fire trucks in honor of all firefighters and EMS.

The parade will feature the William Byrd High School Band, Virginia Highlands Pipes and Drums, Island Trio, Kazim Clowns and other special units, marching groups, majorettes, floats and more. “Whatchaneed Productions” is our parade sponsor.

There are free activities Saturday: Teen Space organized by Mineral Springs Baptist will feature multiple Escape Rooms, Corn Hole, Photo Booth Bonanza; Kids’ Zone organized by Lighthouse Bible Church and Academy will feature lots of crafts, STEM activities, large inflatables and a fire engine. This is made possible by the Community Foundation serving Roanoke Valley. All entertainment is free and the Antique Car Show is free to view.

The Roanoke Valley Antique Automobile Club of America is accepting entries for the annual car show in the Thrasher UMC parking lot. Approximately 90+ classic cars will be available to view. The Vinton History Museum will feature scrapbooks featuring many years of Dogwood Festivals, a 1965 Vinton Messenger featuring the festival, historic exhibits, and a quilt exhibit and sale by the Thrasher Quilters.

25 sponsors and a host of volunteers make the festival possible.

Click vintondogwoodfest.com for more information.

