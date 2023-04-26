EARLY YEARS: YMCA at Virginia Tech to host Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 29

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Healthy kids tend to grow up to become healthy adults, and a kick-off event happening at Virginia Tech aims to get them on the right path.

This year Healthy Kids Day will be on Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm on the field and tennis courts on Washington Street in Blacksburg. Sunday, April 30 is the rain date, if necessary.

Event organizers say they’re hoping Healthy Kids Day will help children develop a sense of health and well-being.

Saturday’s event will feature a Fun Run, a Fabulous 4Miler, face painting, field games and much more.

You’ll find race registration information, along with other details about this free family event by clicking this link.

