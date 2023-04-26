Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

EARLY YEARS: YMCA at Virginia Tech to host Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 29

Nearly 2,000 YMCAs host the annual event across the country
Free family event happening at Virginia Tech on Saturday, April 29
Free family event happening at Virginia Tech on Saturday, April 29(YMCA at Virginia Tech)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Healthy kids tend to grow up to become healthy adults, and a kick-off event happening at Virginia Tech aims to get them on the right path.

This year Healthy Kids Day will be on Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm on the field and tennis courts on Washington Street in Blacksburg. Sunday, April 30 is the rain date, if necessary.

Event organizers say they’re hoping Healthy Kids Day will help children develop a sense of health and well-being.

Saturday’s event will feature a Fun Run, a Fabulous 4Miler, face painting, field games and much more.

You’ll find race registration information, along with other details about this free family event by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car
Ronald Miller Jr. Mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault of girl in Salem
Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Week turns cool with clouds and increased shower chances
Two women sought in connection with arson at Dollar General in Martinsville
Two sought after fire set in Martinsville store

Latest News

Brenton Byers mugshot.
Man arrested on domestic assault charges in Campbell County
Wednesday Morning Update
A firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after two abandoned...
Fire destroys two abandoned homes in Vinton; firefighter taken to hospital
Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Week turns cool with clouds and increased shower chances