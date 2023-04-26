Birthdays
Fire damages home in SW Roanoke

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire severely damaged a home on Dogwood Lane in Southwest Roanoke Wednesday afternoon.

Roanoke Fire-EMS fire crews say the fire started in the attic, and no one was in the house at the time.

A resident doing yardwork saw the flames and called 911.

The fire was quickly extinguished, according to fire crews, and no one was hurt, but two people are displaced.

The cause has not been determined.

