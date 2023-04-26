Fire destroys two abandoned homes in Vinton; firefighter taken to hospital

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is recovering after two abandoned homes caught fire overnight in Vinton.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, to the 100 block of Highland Road in Vinton for the report of a residential structure fire.

First arriving crews from Station 2 (Vinton) found a two-story wood frame structure that was fully engulfed in flames, according to fire officials.

Witnesses confirmed the structure was an abandoned home and no one was inside.

That fire then caught an adjacent abandoned two-story wood frame home on fire. No one will be displaced as no one was living in either house.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was brought under control in approximately one hour. Ronaoke County Fire and Rescue say multiple units from Roanoke Fire and EMS assisted.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the fire and says both houses will be a total loss.

Officials say a dollar estimate of damages will be available later.

