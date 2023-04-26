Birthdays
Galax Police Department investigates fatal shooting

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) -The Galax Police Department is currently investigating reports of a shooting that took place on Calloway Street.

One person has died and another person has been transported to a Winston-Salem North Carolina hospital, according to police.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDBJ7 will provide updates with more information once it becomes available.

