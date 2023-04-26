Birthdays
God’s Pit Crew seeks volunteers for Tennessee home rebuild project

God's Pit Crew rebuild project
God's Pit Crew rebuild project(God's Pit Crew)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is seeking volunteers for its next home rebuild project.

Volunteers will head to Waverly, Tennessee in June to build a new home for a family who lost everything in the 2021 flood. They have already begun preparing the build site and creating the frame for the new home.

Last year, they provided 9 new homes for people who lost everything to natural disaster.

The homes are built in 13 days.

“We know that we’re changing one family’s life forever for just a small portion of hours, but it also changes the community every time that we go in,” said Brandon Nuckles, God’s Pit Crew Chief Operating Officer. “People see a beacon of light and just some hope restored in a community that’s been ravaged by natural disaster.”

They typically have around 60 volunteers for rebuild projects and 40 have signed up so far.

To become a volunteer visit godspitcrew.org/.

