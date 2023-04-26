Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Gov. Justice expected to announce run for U.S. Senate

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. (WDBJ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce he’s running for the U.S. Senate, when he holds a news conference Thursday evening.

Justice has scheduled a 5pm event at The Greenbrier Resort, promising a special announcement.

And every indication suggests the Republican is going to run for the seat now held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton said Justice would be well-positioned to win.

“He’s the 5th most popular governor as of January with 66% support,” Denton said. “Manchin in January, his favorables were only about 42%. And so the governor is very popular among the citizens and he certainly has plenty of money to run a competitive campaign.”

Denton said it could be a leading race, as Republicans try to reclaim control of the Senate.

And he notes Manchin hasn’t announced if he plans to run for reelection.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car
Ronald Miller Jr. Mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault of girl in Salem
Two men shot each other, according to Galax Police Department
Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Week turns cool with clouds and increased shower chances

Latest News

Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: How can people help pets dealing with arthritis?
Special Olympics Little Feet Meet
Special Olympics Little Feet Meet
MCPS Recognizing Employees For Achievement
MCPS Recognizing Employees For Achievement
W.Va Governor Jim Justice Schedules Special Announcment
W.Va Governor Jim Justice Schedules Special Announcment