Grayson County deputy helps rescue pony

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control deputy helped park rangers Tuesday with an animal rescue, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Austin Haga helped rangers rescue an injured wild pony atop Mount Rogers.

Haga was also recently commended for his use of a hat band strap as a tourniquet to help save a bleeding victim.

