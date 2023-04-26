Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Grayson County deputy helps rescue pony

Grayson County Deputy Austin Haga helps rescue a pony on Mount Rogers
Grayson County Deputy Austin Haga helps rescue a pony on Mount Rogers(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control deputy helped park rangers Tuesday with an animal rescue, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Austin Haga helped rangers rescue an injured wild pony atop Mount Rogers.

Haga was also recently commended for his use of a hat band strap as a tourniquet to help save a bleeding victim.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car
Ronald Miller Jr. Mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault of girl in Salem
Two men shot each other, according to Galax Police Department
Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Week turns cool with clouds and increased shower chances

Latest News

Apartment fire in Lynchburg.
Woman charged after drugs and guns found during fire investigation
Carilion Community Event Aims To Educate Through Urban Farming
Carilion Community Event Aims To Educate Through Urban Farming
Career Corner: New Graduates Find Their Perfect Fit
Career Corner: New Graduates Find Their Perfect Fit
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US, South Korea unveil new nuclear deterrence plan
Autistic Self Advocacy Network Works To Change Symbolism Around Autism
Autistic Self Advocacy Network Works To Change Symbolism Around Autism