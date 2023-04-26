Montgomery County school staff members given inaugural awards

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Montgomery County Public Schools employees were surprised with unexpected honors April 26.

“I just had something totally different in my mind of what I was meeting about today and this, this was not it, so it was a welcomed and pleasant surprise,” Christiansburg High School Assistant Principal Shane Guynn said.

He was awarded with the district’s inaugural Instructional Leader of the Year award.

“You do it for the kids, you do it for the people,” he said. “You try to look at each day, at what impact you can make on others around you, whether it be big or whether it be small. It’s a challenging job, but it can also be one of the most rewarding jobs, as well.”

Jamie Warren’s role with MCPS is usually behind the scenes. He’s the district’s Electrical and Plumbing Lead. He now doubles as the MCPS Operational Leader of the Year.

“A lot of the guys in the facilities department and the support staff, sometimes they don’t get noticed a whole lot, so it’s nice to get a thank-you and be recognized,” he said.

For MCPS Superintendent Bernard Bragen Jr., finding ways to recognize staff was important to do in his first year on the job.

“The people that are here, and the leaders in those roles are doing more, and they’re doing a great job and they’re the reasons why the school functions as well as it does, and that’s why given the opportunity to recognize them was such a great thing,” he said.

He says finding ways to recognize staff in the school district is something he hopes to build upon.

“All too often in education you hear about the things that aren’t going right, and I really want to focus on celebrating all the things that are going well and what makes this district such a great school system,” Bragen said.

