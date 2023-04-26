Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Montgomery County school staff members given inaugural awards

MCPS Award Recipients
MCPS Award Recipients(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Montgomery County Public Schools employees were surprised with unexpected honors April 26.

“I just had something totally different in my mind of what I was meeting about today and this, this was not it, so it was a welcomed and pleasant surprise,” Christiansburg High School Assistant Principal Shane Guynn said.

He was awarded with the district’s inaugural Instructional Leader of the Year award.

“You do it for the kids, you do it for the people,” he said. “You try to look at each day, at what impact you can make on others around you, whether it be big or whether it be small. It’s a challenging job, but it can also be one of the most rewarding jobs, as well.”

Jamie Warren’s role with MCPS is usually behind the scenes. He’s the district’s Electrical and Plumbing Lead. He now doubles as the MCPS Operational Leader of the Year.

“A lot of the guys in the facilities department and the support staff, sometimes they don’t get noticed a whole lot, so it’s nice to get a thank-you and be recognized,” he said.

For MCPS Superintendent Bernard Bragen Jr., finding ways to recognize staff was important to do in his first year on the job.

“The people that are here, and the leaders in those roles are doing more, and they’re doing a great job and they’re the reasons why the school functions as well as it does, and that’s why given the opportunity to recognize them was such a great thing,” he said.

He says finding ways to recognize staff in the school district is something he hopes to build upon.

“All too often in education you hear about the things that aren’t going right, and I really want to focus on celebrating all the things that are going well and what makes this district such a great school system,” Bragen said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car
Ronald Miller Jr. Mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault of girl in Salem
Two men shot each other, according to Galax Police Department
Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Week turns cool with clouds and increased shower chances

Latest News

BBB CEO Julie Wheeler appears on Here @ Home
Better Business Bureau talks digital spring cleaning and Student of Integrity Scholarship
The supervisors approved the real estate tax rate and budget Monday night. Both in a majority...
Montgomery County sets real estate tax rate, approves budget in back-and-forth meeting
Roanoke Valley Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Roanoke Valley Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Superintendent Of The Year
Superintendent Of The Year