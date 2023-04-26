Birthdays
Morningside Urban Farm welcomes families for a weekly hangout

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A family-friendly event series has kicked off for the season with lots of opportunities to enjoy free health and wellness activities.

Angela Charlton from Carilion’s Morningside Urban Farm joined Here @ Home to talk about the farm’s Community Nights.

The events will happen every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 at the farm at 917 Morgan Ave SE, Roanoke.

The weekly hangout includes yoga, kids activities and the opportunity to take home free produce.

Charlton said each night will feature an educational class with this Thursday highlighting a talk featuring the Food-Mood Link.

