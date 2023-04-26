Birthdays
New research looks at treatments for genetic syndrome linked to autism, schizophrenia

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke.
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New research has identified a way to possibly disrupt a genetic syndrome and prevent autism and schizophrenia in its patients.

Dr. Anthony-Samuel LaMantia is a professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion.

He will be leading a five-year study to see how a key factor in genetic development could offer a narrow opportunity to address DiGeorge syndrome. DiGeorge syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects about 1 in 3,000 babies and begins with the deletion of one of two copies of a small number of genes on human chromosome 22.

DiGeorge syndrome is one of the common few genetic syndromes that is associated with a high risk for developing autism and schizophrenia later in life, according to VTC.

LaMantia joined Here @ Home to talk more about the goals of his ongoing research and how he hopes this type of study will benefit human health on a larger scale beyond this unique syndrome.

