Off Season nonprofit to bring girls sports training complex to Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pittsylvania County nonprofit wants to help train young female athletes.

Delilah White along with others in the community started the nonprofit Off Season after noticing a lack of training resources for young female athletes in the area.

“What we’ve been hearing is a lot of struggles, not a lot of access, and the focus being on a lot of the boys sports, but really not on the females,” said Delilah White, Executive Director of Off Season. “From our own experience growing up here and being athletes here, we knew that it was not a new story. But, we know that it’s time for a new story for our community and for our female athletes.”

Their goal is to build the first all-girls indoor sports training center in Pittsylvania County that will include basketball courts, track and soccer fields, weight rooms, and more.

The new sports facility will be off Highway 29 in Chatham once they purchase the land to provide a central location for girls to train in their off-season.

“Our parents are having to take their child to other states like North Carolina, Washington, DC, or West Virginia to be able to train and develop in their off-season. We need them right here at home, doing the very same things and elevating our sports performance and skills for this region in their off-season,” added White.

All of the sports programming will be free for athletes through sponsorships and donations.

“The average cost for a female athlete to get training and services is $5,000. That barrier, it’s what’s preventing a lot of our female athletes from being able to think about the next level. So, leveling the playing field is what Off Season is going to be about, along with helping them help their child reach their dreams,” said White.

The facility will be open seven days a week and provide day care for special needs children ages 0 to 3.

“We want to make sure that they have proper education and daycare services, so that they can be able to develop, as well. its just a holistic picture that’s not only meeting several needs of the community, but making sure that we have access to people who need these types of services,” explained White.

They hope to have the facility up and running in three years.

Donations to the project can be made on their website.

