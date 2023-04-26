Pet Talk: How can people help pets dealing with arthritis?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

This week, we discuss how people can help pets dealing with arthritis.

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.