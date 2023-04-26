Birthdays
Radford to purchase former Radford Foundry site

Radford City logo
Radford City logo(City of Radford Facebook page)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford is looking to bring big business to the city.

Radford is purchasing the old Radford Foundry property off West Main Street.

The goal is to bring in a large industrial employer.

Over the last six months, Radford did an environmental study on the land.

“It’s a total of 80 acres, so we’re looking at about 40 acres that’s developable at this point,” Radford’s Director of Economic Development Kim Repass said. “The investment, the job creation and the economic vitality that it will bring to our community is huge for Radford.”

The next step is to apply for grants and funding to get the land ready for development.

