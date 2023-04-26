Birthdays
Rail Yard Dawgs look ahead to Birmingham after topping Peoria

Rail Yard Dawgs
Rail Yard Dawgs(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are returning to the President’s Cup Finals for the second year in a row to finish what they started last season. As the team sets their sights on Birmingham for game one Thursday night, they enter the series with a different kind of confidence, having dethroned last year’s champion Peoria.

“I think there were more nerves in that Peoria series than we anticipated going into it,” explains head coach Dan Bremner. “I think it goes back to a little bit to last year, and then coming in as the number one seed and us as four, it was just a huge moment for us to get over that hump.”

From losing in the championship round on their home ice last season to a rematch in the semi-finals, the Rail Yard Dawgs had a chip on their shoulder getting off the plane for their three-game series against  last year’s champs.

“Falling behind in game two, not having the energy, finding that in game three, definitely in that first five minutes getting on the board was a big thing for us,” remembers Josh Nenadal, Dawgs RW. “As soon as we got that first one on the board, I knew that it was going to be a game for us.  It was one of those games where you couldn’t take a breath or we were on the penalty kill or something like that.”

The Dawgs would get revenge on the Rivermen, taking the series 2 games to 1 in order to advance to the President’s Cup finals for the second year in a row.

“It was definitely a relief,” adds Nenadal.  “We’ve never really had a whole lot of success against Peoria since I’ve been in Roanoke besides that first playoff win in 18-19, so it was an awesome feeling, like Brem said, to get that demon off of us or to get that weight off our shoulders for sure.”

Thursday night, the Dawgs will lace up their skates for the first of a five game series with Birmingham.

“It’s really exciting, it’s kind of hard to put into words,” notes veteran Dawgs RW Mac Jansen. “Like Brem said, we had that mentality from the first week of the year, it’s finals or bust.  It’s kind of relieving to get that out of the way and finally be here and now just try and get that ring.”

“The goal was to finish the job, but to get here was step one and obviously a really tough series against Peoria, they played really well and we weathered their storm and it was a mountain for us to get over especially with the emotions in it from last year’s finals.  We’re in a good place right now and looking forward to the battle against Birmingham,” says Bremner.

