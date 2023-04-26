Rehabilitation group takes in tortoise shot multiple times with pellet gun

(Gray News) – A reptile rehabilitation group in Florida recently took in a tortoise they said was shot with a pellet gun.

Swamp Girl Adventures Reptile Rehabilitation, a nonprofit organization that educates others about Florida’s habitats and assists in rehabilitation and restoration, made a Facebook post Saturday saying someone had found the gopher tortoise and admitted him to be rehabilitated.

The group originally believed the animal had suffered gunshot wounds, but later determined he was shot with a pellet gun.

They said the pellets entered through the front side of the carapace, punctured a lung, and came close to hitting his heart before embedding in his stomach.

At the time of the original post, the group said the tortoise was in critical condition with a poor prognosis, but that he was stabilized and given medicine for his pain.

A tortoise is recovering after it was shot multiple times with a pellet gun. (Swamp Girl Adventures)

“Although the carapace does work like armor to help protect the vital organs inside, it’s not impenetrable or indestructible!” the Facebook post read. “Their bones can fracture just like our bones can, and this is painful for them just like it is for us.”

In an update post on Monday, Reptile Rehabilitation said the tortoise was “hanging in there and resting comfortably” as it recovers.

The team also said they are investigating whether the pellets used were lead pellets.

If the tortoise survives, the group said he could be dealing with lead poisoning as the lead breaks down in his body.

The tortoise’s blood lead levels are being monitored. Although conducting surgery to remove the pellets would be the best course of action, the group said the tortoise is not in a stable enough condition to undergo that procedure.

An X-ray image shows multiple pellets embedded in a tortoise found in Florida. (Swamp Girl Adventures)

The Reptile Rehabilitation said it had more than 40 gopher tortoises come into its care this year, and more than 200 in its care in 2022.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Swamp Girl Adventures Reptile Rehabilitation to aid in the tortoise’s recovery or future rescues and rehabilitations can visit the group’s website for more information.

