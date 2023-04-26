Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Roanoke College hosts Special Olympics Little Feet Meet



By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Students from across the Roanoke Valley came together to compete at the Special Olympics Little Feet Meet.

Roanoke College hosted Wednesday’s event for more than five hundred young athletes.

The meet highlights skills such as running, jumping, throwing and more.

But organizers say it’s about more than just sports.

“Sports are the foundation and we use Unified Sports as that foundation to promote youth leadership, whole school engagement, and then also just to bring people closer together and provide a better understanding of each other so that meaningful friendships can be formed,” said Nancy Morehouse, Southwest Region Director.

Students from Roanoke College, local high schools, law enforcement and community members volunteered at this year’s event.

