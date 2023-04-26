Roanoke police encourage community involvement and reporting to bring down gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke officials are sharing more of the city’s action plan to bring down the number of shootings in the city.

The police department is focusing on proactive steps and developing community programs to help reduce the number of shootings. Deputy Chief Jerry Stokes explained everyone has a role to play in bringing down the violence, including community members.

”It’s not just a matter of the police being able to solve the crime,” Deputy Chief Stokes said. “We need people to see something, say something.”

Roanoke Police serve as the first responders to shootings on the street. But Deputy Chief Stokes explained they need the community to come forward to help bring justice.

“The last two homicides were cleared very quickly because people did cooperate with us,” Deputy Chief Stokes said. “We found we were able to get evidence to sufficiently support the arrest of people for those crimes.”

Police are directing resources to hotspots of crime within the city and adding more officer units on the street.

“To say that we’re not patrolling is a little bit of a mischaracterization; we certainly in the past have suffered some staffing issues, we’re coming out of that, and patrol is nearing full capacity,” Deputy Chief Stokes said.

Some residents are feeling unsafe with the recent number of shootings, but Stokes explained the shootings aren’t random.

“There has been nothing that I would characterize as somebody just driving around shooting just to shoot; they arise out of disputes,” Deputy Chief Stokes said.

Police are also partnering with gun violence prevention programs.

“We respect folks’ feelings about crime and violence,” Stokes said. “It’s certainly disturbing to see, we are not okay with this, but we are working to resolve those issues and see a better Roanoke.”

In order to see a better Roanoke, Deputy Chief David Morris explained the community has to get involved, too.

“Our system of justice is based on the citizens performing civic duty and being part of an impartial justice system in order to make their community safer,” Deputy Chief Morris said. “It requires the entire community to engage in a holistic approach in order for us to combat violent crime.”

If you see something, you can give information anonymously to help officers in their investigation. You can call the tip line at 540-344-8500 or submit a text to 274637 (CRIMES) and start the message with “RoanokePD”.

Roanoke’s City Manager and Mayor also responded to the recent number of shootings.

