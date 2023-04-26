Second person arrested in connection with body found in burned car

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a burned car in Bedford County.

Virginia State Police arrested Jonathan Dewayne Bell, 34, of Goodview. Bell has been charged with Accessory after the Fact-Homicide.

Joseph Walker, 29 of Roanoke, was already charged with Murder in the Second Degree and arrested in Florida for the death of Ethan Bert, 20 of Pennsylvania.

The remains were found after a car fire was extinguished April 18 Sandy Level Road in Bedford County.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.