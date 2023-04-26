Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Second person arrested in connection with body found in burned car

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a burned car in Bedford County.

Virginia State Police arrested Jonathan Dewayne Bell, 34, of Goodview. Bell has been charged with Accessory after the Fact-Homicide.

Joseph Walker, 29 of Roanoke, was already charged with Murder in the Second Degree and arrested in Florida for the death of Ethan Bert, 20 of Pennsylvania.

The remains were found after a car fire was extinguished April 18 Sandy Level Road in Bedford County.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car
Ronald Miller Jr. Mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault of girl in Salem
Two men shot each other, according to Galax Police Department
Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Week turns cool with clouds and increased shower chances

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
Radford City logo
Radford to purchase former Radford Foundry site
ASAN is an organization that is run by adults on the autism spectrum and their Advocacy...
ASAN encourages autism acceptance, explains social media movement
Here @ Home Career Corner
Here @ Home has tips for new graduates looking to jump into the workforce